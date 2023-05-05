River Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after buying an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,207,000 after buying an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.