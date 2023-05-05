River Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after buying an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,207,000 after buying an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.