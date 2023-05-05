River Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after purchasing an additional 653,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,586. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

