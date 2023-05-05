RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

RLI has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.30. 174,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average is $131.62. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RLI by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,258 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 127,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in RLI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RLI by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Recommended Stories

