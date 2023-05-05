Robert W. Bachman Sells 11,984 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $214,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 755,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,745. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

