Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.