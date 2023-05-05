Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $179.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,557.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

