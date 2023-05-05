Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.21.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $87.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $206.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,947,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

