Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 38.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $102.83 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

