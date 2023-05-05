Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

RCL stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 1,932,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,236. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

