Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.
RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.
RCL stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 1,932,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,236. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
