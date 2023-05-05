Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,343. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $76.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

