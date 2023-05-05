Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.08% of Royal Gold worth $449,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.07. 219,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

