Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

A number of analysts have commented on RUP shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.41.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

