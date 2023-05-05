Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082,056 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Halliburton worth $81,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,767,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.