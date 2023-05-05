Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 13,460 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $72,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $205.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.