Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $84.65 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $84,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 983,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $461.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.65. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.