Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Kroger worth $92,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

