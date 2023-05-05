Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,567,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227,775 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $79,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

