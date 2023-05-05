Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $106,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $192.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $188.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

