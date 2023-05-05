Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,254 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $87,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.70 and a 200-day moving average of $271.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

