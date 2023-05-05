Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 90,445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $83,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $322.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

