Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 95,929 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $99,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

