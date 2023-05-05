RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

