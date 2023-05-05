Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.