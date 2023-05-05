Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $52.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

