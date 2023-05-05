Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $52.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.