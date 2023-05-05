Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of SANA opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 787,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

