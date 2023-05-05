Sanchez Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. 1,198,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,852. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

