Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 516,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

