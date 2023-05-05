Sanchez Wealth Management Group Sells 103 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 0.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.67. 285,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,351. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

