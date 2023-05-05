SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.53.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,161. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.79.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.