Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Plans Dividend of $0.53

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5326 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.37 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

