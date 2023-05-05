Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.