Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

