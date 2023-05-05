Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Financial Survey

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 5 2 0 2.13 Light & Wonder 1 4 2 0 2.14

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $113.30, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.71 $300.00 million $5.38 18.79 Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.16 $3.68 billion $38.61 1.54

This table compares Science Applications International and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Light & Wonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science Applications International. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.89% 25.20% 7.49% Light & Wonder 146.30% -16.69% -0.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Science Applications International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and several sensitive intelligence community agencies. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

