Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.21

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.21 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.85 ($0.12). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 412,763 shares.

Science in Sport Trading Up 14.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £23.28 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

