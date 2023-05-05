Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 127,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

