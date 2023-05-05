Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.62 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $73,924.48 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,436.19 or 1.00029345 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00024744 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $138,584.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

