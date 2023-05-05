Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 28.6%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 137,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 102,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sego Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

