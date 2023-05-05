Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Medical Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE SEM traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $30.75. 1,790,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

