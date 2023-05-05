Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Select Medical Stock Up 6.0 %
NYSE SEM traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $30.75. 1,790,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.
Select Medical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.