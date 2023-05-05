Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.14. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 803,252 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SELB. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

