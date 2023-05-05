Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
SRE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.84. 837,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80.
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 847.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
