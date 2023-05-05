Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. 4,447,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,640,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

