Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of BA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,336. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.