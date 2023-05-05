Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $382,000 in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 13,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,695. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

