Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $629,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after acquiring an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,848,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $697.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

