Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 27,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,043,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,295,000 after buying an additional 786,198 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,828,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after buying an additional 640,301 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812,680. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

