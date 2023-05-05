Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 171,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

