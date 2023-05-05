Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 81,508 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PFN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,005. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

