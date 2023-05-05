Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

