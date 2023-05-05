Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.34. 937,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,284. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.