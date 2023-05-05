Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Sequans Communications stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.